Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SIEGY) Earns Equal Weight Rating from Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reaffirmed their equal weight rating on shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SIEGY) in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a buy rating on shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an overweight rating on shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Friday. UBS Group restated a buy rating on shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Vertical Research upgraded shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Monday, September 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $78.00.

Get Siemens Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

Shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft stock opened at $72.40 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Siemens Aktiengesellschaft has a 12-month low of $31.62 and a 12-month high of $76.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $123.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.67, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $63.05.

About Siemens Aktiengesellschaft

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft operates in the fields of electrification, automation, and digitalization worldwide. Its Digital Industries segment offers automation systems and software for factories, numerical control systems, motors, drives and inverters, and integrated automation systems for machine tools and production machines; process control systems, machine-to-machine communication products, sensors and radio frequency identification systems, and production lifecycle software; mechatronic systems simulation and testing software; and cloud-based industrial Internet of Things operating system.

Read More: Outstanding Shares, Buying and Selling Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Siemens Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Siemens Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.