Sienna Senior Living (OTCMKTS:LWSCF) PT Raised to $12.75 at Canaccord Genuity

Sienna Senior Living (OTCMKTS:LWSCF) had its price objective raised by Canaccord Genuity from $11.00 to $12.75 in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports. Canaccord Genuity currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of Sienna Senior Living from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Sienna Senior Living from $15.00 to $14.75 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 31st. CIBC decreased their target price on shares of Sienna Senior Living from $16.50 to $15.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Sienna Senior Living from $14.50 to $13.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $14.00.

Shares of LWSCF opened at $9.92 on Friday. Sienna Senior Living has a one year low of $6.34 and a one year high of $14.76. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.12.

About Sienna Senior Living

Sienna Senior Living Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides senior housing and long-term care (LTC) services in Canada. It operates through LTC and Retirement segments. The company offers a range of seniors' living options, including independent and assisted living, memory care, long-term care, and specialized programs and services, as well as provides management services.

