Simlatus Co. (OTCMKTS:SIML) Short Interest Update

Simlatus Co. (OTCMKTS:SIML) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 30th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a drop of 99.9% from the October 15th total of 320,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 31,478,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of SIML opened at $0.00 on Tuesday. Simlatus has a 12 month low of $0.00 and a 12 month high of $0.50.

About Simlatus

Simlatus Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, and owns broadcast equipment and software for broadcast studios worldwide. The company also provides DirecTV services to high-rise apartments, condominiums, and large commercial office buildings in the San Francisco metropolitan area, as well as Internet services.

