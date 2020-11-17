SIR Royalty Income Fund (TSE:SRV.UN) Share Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $1.66

SIR Royalty Income Fund (TSE:SRV.UN)’s stock price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.66 and traded as high as $2.32. SIR Royalty Income Fund shares last traded at $2.17, with a volume of 63,714 shares changing hands.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$1.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$2.56. The firm has a market cap of $18.18 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.63.

SIR Royalty Income Fund Company Profile (TSE:SRV.UN)

SIR Royalty Income Fund, through SIR Royalty Limited Partnership, owns SIR's restaurants in Canada. The company operates concept restaurants under the Jack Astor's Bar and Grill, Scaddabush Italian Kitchen & Bar, and Canyon Creek Chop House; and signature restaurant brands under the Reds Wine Tavern, Reds Midtown Tavern, Reds Square One, and The Loose Moose brands.

