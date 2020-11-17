Spin Master (OTCMKTS:SNMSF) PT Raised to $35.00

Spin Master (OTCMKTS:SNMSF) had its price target raised by CIBC from $33.00 to $35.00 in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports. CIBC currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Spin Master from $28.00 to $29.50 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Spin Master from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Spin Master from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Spin Master from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Spin Master from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $32.38.

Shares of SNMSF opened at $23.65 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $22.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.29. Spin Master has a fifty-two week low of $6.83 and a fifty-two week high of $30.86.

About Spin Master

Spin Master Corp., a children's entertainment company, creates, designs, manufactures, and markets various toys, games, products, and entertainment properties in North America, Europe, and internationally. Its product categories include activities, games & puzzles, and plush; remote control and interactive characters; boys action and construction; pre-school and girls; and outdoor.

