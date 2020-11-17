Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) Shares Bought by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) by 55.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 152,513 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 54,181 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Square were worth $24,791,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Square during the third quarter valued at about $41,000. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its stake in shares of Square by 123.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 253 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee purchased a new stake in shares of Square during the 3rd quarter worth about $49,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Square during the 3rd quarter worth about $62,000. Finally, Blue Square Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Square during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. 66.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SQ opened at $179.16 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $176.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $131.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The stock has a market cap of $79.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 288.97 and a beta of 2.68. Square, Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.33 and a 12 month high of $201.33.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The technology company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.08 billion. Square had a negative return on equity of 1.20% and a net margin of 5.15%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 139.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.25 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Square, Inc. will post -0.23 EPS for the current year.

SQ has been the subject of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Square from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Square from $145.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised Square from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $185.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on Square from $136.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Loop Capital started coverage on Square in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $169.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Square currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $149.85.

In other Square news, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 5,942 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.73, for a total value of $1,139,259.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 162,940 shares in the company, valued at $31,240,486.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Sivan Whiteley sold 2,662 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.81, for a total value of $446,710.22. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 138,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,202,753.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 581,819 shares of company stock worth $100,603,974 over the last 90 days. 21.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

