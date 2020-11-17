SSP Group plc (SSPG.L) (LON:SSPG) Share Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $207.09

SSP Group plc (SSPG.L) (LON:SSPG) shares crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $207.09 and traded as high as $370.40. SSP Group plc (SSPG.L) shares last traded at $368.80, with a volume of 2,726,559 shares.

The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 207.09 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 237.92. The firm has a market cap of $999.39 million and a PE ratio of 25.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 442.10.

About SSP Group plc (SSPG.L) (LON:SSPG)

SSP Group plc operates food and beverage outlets. The company operates outlets at airports, railway stations, motorway service areas, hospitals, and sports stadia and shopping areas. It operates approximately 550 brands in approximately 35 countries in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East.

Recommended Story: How Investors Use a Balance Sheet

Receive News & Ratings for SSP Group plc (SSPG.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SSP Group plc (SSPG.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.