Stelco (OTCMKTS:STZHF) Given New $14.50 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Stelco (OTCMKTS:STZHF) had its target price raised by Credit Suisse Group from $12.00 to $14.50 in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Stelco from $16.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Stelco from $13.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Maxim Group boosted their price target on shares of Stelco from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $18.13.

Shares of STZHF stock opened at $12.17 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.01. Stelco has a fifty-two week low of $2.50 and a fifty-two week high of $12.50.

Stelco Holdings Inc produces and sells various steel products in Canada and the United States. It provides flat-rolled value-added steel, including coated, pre-painted, cold-rolled, and hot-rolled steel products, as well as metallurgical coke. The company sells its products to customers in the appliance, automotive, energy, construction, pipe, and tube industries, as well as to various steel service centers.

