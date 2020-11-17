Stockman Wealth Management Inc. Has $6.39 Million Stock Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Stockman Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 11.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 66,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,055 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up about 2.3% of Stockman Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Stockman Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $6,388,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of JPM. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 37,812,884 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,404,295,000 after acquiring an additional 2,262,845 shares during the period. Occidental Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 8,857 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $833,000 after acquiring an additional 554 shares during the period. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 4,649 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $437,000 after purchasing an additional 667 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 127.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 31,990 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,009,000 after purchasing an additional 17,935 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group increased its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 43.2% during the 2nd quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 26,418 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,485,000 after purchasing an additional 7,968 shares in the last quarter. 69.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

JPM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $105.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.59.

In related news, CFO Jennifer Piepszak sold 3,297 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.11, for a total transaction of $333,359.67. Also, insider Nicole Giles sold 2,281 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.98, for a total transaction of $230,335.38. Corporate insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

JPM opened at $117.30 on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a twelve month low of $76.91 and a twelve month high of $141.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The company has a fifty day moving average of $102.14 and a 200-day moving average of $98.62. The stock has a market cap of $357.55 billion, a PE ratio of 15.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.15.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.69. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 19.16% and a return on equity of 10.85%. The company had revenue of $29.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.68 earnings per share. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 7.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 6th were given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.35%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

