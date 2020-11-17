Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SVNLY) Short Interest Update

Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SVNLY) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 30th, there was short interest totalling 37,300 shares, an increase of 18,550.0% from the October 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 325,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) stock opened at $4.87 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.63. Svenska Handelsbanken AB has a 12-month low of $3.59 and a 12-month high of $5.78.

About Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ)

Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) provides various banking products and services for private and corporate customers primarily in Sweden, the United Kingdom, Norway, Denmark, Finland, and the Netherlands. The company offers savings, business, currency, and investment accounts and deposits, as well as accounts for cash pool, and forestry and agriculture; mortgage and committed loans, and private loans, as well as business debt services; mutual funds; pension products; and accounts, business card, and payment and reconciliation services.

