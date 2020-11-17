Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) Position Lowered by Gabelli Funds LLC

Gabelli Funds LLC decreased its stake in shares of Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 213,800 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 955 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC owned about 0.15% of Synovus Financial worth $4,526,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SNV. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Synovus Financial by 63.6% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,531 shares of the bank’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares during the last quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new stake in Synovus Financial during the third quarter worth about $82,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Synovus Financial by 631.1% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,818 shares of the bank’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 4,159 shares during the period. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in Synovus Financial during the second quarter worth about $124,000. Finally, First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new stake in Synovus Financial during the second quarter worth about $127,000. 79.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Synovus Financial alerts:

Several research firms recently weighed in on SNV. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Synovus Financial from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Synovus Financial from $22.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Synovus Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Synovus Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott lowered shares of Synovus Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $13.50 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Synovus Financial currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.65.

Shares of NYSE:SNV opened at $30.94 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $25.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.67. Synovus Financial Corp. has a 12-month low of $10.91 and a 12-month high of $40.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The bank reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.37. Synovus Financial had a net margin of 17.25% and a return on equity of 8.51%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.97 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Synovus Financial Corp. will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Synovus Financial

Synovus Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Synovus Bank that provides various financial products and services. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Financial Management Services. The company's commercial banking services include treasury management, asset management, capital market, and institutional trust services, as well as commercial, financial, and real estate loans.

Further Reading: What is the Coverage Ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV).

Receive News & Ratings for Synovus Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synovus Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.