Takung Art Co., Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:TKAT) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Takung Art Co., Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:TKAT) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in October. As of October 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a drop of 45.5% from the October 15th total of 2,200 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 21,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Takung Art stock opened at $1.23 on Tuesday. Takung Art has a 52 week low of $0.40 and a 52 week high of $2.38.

Get Takung Art alerts:

Takung Art Company Profile

Takung Art Co, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates an electronic online platform for artists, art dealers, and art investors to offer and trade in valuable artwork primarily in the People's Republic of China. Its electronic online platform is located at www.takungae.com. The company offers online listing and trading services that allow artists/art dealers/owners to access art trading market where they can engage with a range of investors.

Recommended Story: How to calculate compound interest

Receive News & Ratings for Takung Art Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Takung Art and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.