TD Securities Boosts Power Co. of Canada (OTCMKTS:PWCDF) Price Target to $31.00

Power Co. of Canada (OTCMKTS:PWCDF) had its price objective upped by TD Securities from $29.00 to $31.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Power Co. of Canada from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of Power Co. of Canada from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Power Co. of Canada from $32.50 to $34.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Power Co. of Canada from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Power Co. of Canada from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $31.33.

OTCMKTS:PWCDF opened at $21.75 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.51. Power Co. of Canada has a 52 week low of $12.06 and a 52 week high of $26.75.

Power Co. of Canada Company Profile

Power Corporation of Canada operates as an international management and holding company with interests in the financial services, sustainable and renewable energy, asset management, and other business sectors in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company operates through Lifeco, IGM Financial, and Pargesa segments.

