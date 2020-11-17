TD Securities Raises Intertape Polymer Group (OTCMKTS:ITPOF) Price Target to $24.00

Intertape Polymer Group (OTCMKTS:ITPOF) had its target price boosted by TD Securities from $18.00 to $24.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on ITPOF. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Intertape Polymer Group from $17.50 to $20.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Intertape Polymer Group from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. National Bank Financial upgraded Intertape Polymer Group from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Friday. CIBC boosted their price target on Intertape Polymer Group from $13.50 to $16.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Intertape Polymer Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $24.90.

Get Intertape Polymer Group alerts:

Intertape Polymer Group stock opened at $17.19 on Friday. Intertape Polymer Group has a 12-month low of $4.86 and a 12-month high of $17.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $12.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.71. The stock has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of 19.10 and a beta of 1.54.

Intertape Polymer Group (OTCMKTS:ITPOF) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The industrial products company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.31. Intertape Polymer Group had a return on equity of 20.49% and a net margin of 4.70%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 16th will be given a dividend of $0.118 per share. This represents a $0.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 15th.

About Intertape Polymer Group

Intertape Polymer Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides packaging and protective solutions in Canada, Germany, the United States, and internationally. Its paper and film based tapes include pressure-sensitive and water-activated carton sealing tapes; industrial and specialty tapes, such as double-coated, duct, electrical and electronic, filament, flatback, foil, paper, polyethylene, process indicator, sheathing, sports, and stencil products; and complementary packaging systems.

Read More: Hedge Funds – Risk or Reward?



Receive News & Ratings for Intertape Polymer Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intertape Polymer Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.