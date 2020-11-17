Telecom Plus PLC (TEP.L) (LON:TEP) Share Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $1,369.76

Telecom Plus PLC (TEP.L) (LON:TEP)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1,369.76 and traded as low as $1,360.00. Telecom Plus PLC (TEP.L) shares last traded at $1,366.00, with a volume of 109,634 shares traded.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1,323.50 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,369.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.40. The company has a market cap of $1.04 billion and a P/E ratio of 29.89.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 26th will be issued a dividend of GBX 27 ($0.35) per share. This represents a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 26th. Telecom Plus PLC (TEP.L)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 124.73%.

About Telecom Plus PLC (TEP.L) (LON:TEP)

Telecom Plus PLC provides a range of utility services in the United Kingdom. It operates in two segments, Customer Acquisition and Customer Management. The Customer Acquisition segment sells a range of equipment, including mobile phone handsets and wireless Internet routers to customers. The Customer Management segment supplies fixed telephony, mobile telephony, gas, electricity, Internet, home insurance, and boiler installation services to residential and small business customers.

