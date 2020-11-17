Temenos AG (OTCMKTS:TMSNY) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Temenos AG (OTCMKTS:TMSNY) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a decrease of 47.6% from the October 15th total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 18,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

TMSNY stock opened at $124.27 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $122.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $143.58. Temenos has a 12-month low of $97.50 and a 12-month high of $172.46.

Several research firms have recently commented on TMSNY. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Temenos in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Temenos in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Temenos in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Temenos in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Temenos from $146.00 to $129.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $129.00.

About Temenos

Temenos AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sells integrated banking software systems primarily to banking and other financial institutions worldwide. The company provides Temenos T24 Transact, a core banking solution, which offers banking software, data and analytics, and risk and compliance solutions; and Temenos Payments, a payment solution that gives banks real-time control, customer service experience, and cost efficiencies and risk management solutions.

