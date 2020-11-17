Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) Forecasted to Earn FY2020 Earnings of $6.85 Per Share

Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) – Research analysts at William Blair boosted their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Tempur Sealy International in a research report issued on Thursday, November 12th. William Blair analyst D. Hofkin now forecasts that the company will earn $6.85 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $5.75. William Blair also issued estimates for Tempur Sealy International’s Q4 2020 earnings at $1.89 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $7.75 EPS.

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $2.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.74. Tempur Sealy International had a return on equity of 88.49% and a net margin of 6.36%. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.30 EPS. Tempur Sealy International’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.9% on a year-over-year basis.

TPX has been the topic of several other research reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Tempur Sealy International from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. ValuEngine lowered Tempur Sealy International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Truist increased their price target on Tempur Sealy International from $100.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Tempur Sealy International from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Loop Capital upped their price objective on Tempur Sealy International from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.09.

Shares of TPX stock opened at $97.70 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.04 billion, a PE ratio of 26.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 2.08. Tempur Sealy International has a 52-week low of $22.00 and a 52-week high of $101.63. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $90.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $78.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.00.

Tempur Sealy International shares are set to split on the morning of Tuesday, November 24th. The 4-1 split was announced on Thursday, October 29th. The newly minted shares will be payable to shareholders after the market closes on Monday, November 23rd.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Eminence Capital LP increased its position in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 67.2% during the 2nd quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 1,905,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,065,000 after purchasing an additional 765,718 shares during the last quarter. Think Investments LP purchased a new stake in Tempur Sealy International in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $21,384,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Tempur Sealy International by 33.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,028,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,001,000 after buying an additional 256,486 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Tempur Sealy International in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $18,201,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Tempur Sealy International by 2,300.5% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 257,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,961,000 after buying an additional 246,703 shares in the last quarter. 95.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Tempur Sealy International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes bedding products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It provides mattresses, foundations and adjustable foundations, and adjustable bases, as well as other products comprising pillows, mattress covers, sheets, cushions, and various other accessories and comfort products under the TEMPUR, Tempur-Pedic, Sealy, Comfort Revolution, and Stearns & Foster brands.

