Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 66.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 46,051 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 18,410 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises about 0.7% of Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $4,433,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 101.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 8,992,678 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $840,726,000 after purchasing an additional 4,518,458 shares during the period. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 20,306.8% during the 2nd quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,810,830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,797,056 shares during the period. Viking Global Investors LP grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 56.9% during the 2nd quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 6,411,486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $603,064,000 after purchasing an additional 2,326,169 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 37,812,884 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,404,295,000 after purchasing an additional 2,262,845 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 58.9% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 4,546,922 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $437,636,000 after purchasing an additional 1,685,017 shares during the period. 69.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

NYSE JPM opened at $117.30 on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52 week low of $76.91 and a 52 week high of $141.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $102.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $98.62. The firm has a market cap of $357.55 billion, a PE ratio of 15.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.15.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.69. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 10.85% and a net margin of 19.16%. The business had revenue of $29.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.68 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 7.47 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 6th were issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 5th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.07%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.35%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on JPM. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Monday, July 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $126.00 target price (up previously from $122.00) on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $105.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.59.

In other news, CFO Jennifer Piepszak sold 3,297 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction on Monday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.11, for a total transaction of $333,359.67. Also, insider Nicole Giles sold 2,281 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction on Monday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.98, for a total value of $230,335.38. 0.78% of the stock is owned by insiders.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

Further Reading: Municipal Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.