Thales (OTCMKTS:THLLY) Earns Overweight Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued their overweight rating on shares of Thales (OTCMKTS:THLLY) in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Thales from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report on Friday, November 6th.

THLLY opened at $18.76 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $15.20. Thales has a 1-year low of $11.43 and a 1-year high of $22.09.

