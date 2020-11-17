The 600 Group PLC (SIXH.L) (LON:SIXH) Shares Cross Below 200-Day Moving Average of $8.46

The 600 Group PLC (SIXH.L) (LON:SIXH)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $8.46 and traded as low as $7.68. The 600 Group PLC (SIXH.L) shares last traded at $7.68, with a volume of 84,513 shares trading hands.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 8.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 8.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.33, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.97. The firm has a market cap of $9.99 million and a PE ratio of 2.95.

About The 600 Group PLC (SIXH.L) (LON:SIXH)

The 600 Group PLC designs, manufactures, and distributes machine tools, precision engineered components, and industrial laser systems in the United Kingdom, the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Machine Tools and Precision Engineered Components; and Industrial Laser Systems.

