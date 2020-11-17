The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM) Shares Purchased by Aperio Group LLC

Aperio Group LLC increased its position in shares of The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM) by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,827 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,033 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC owned about 0.14% of The Boston Beer worth $14,864,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new position in The Boston Beer during the 3rd quarter worth about $49,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in The Boston Beer during the 3rd quarter worth about $58,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in The Boston Beer during the 3rd quarter worth about $82,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in The Boston Beer during the 2nd quarter worth about $79,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in The Boston Beer during the 3rd quarter worth about $158,000. 70.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE SAM opened at $946.22 on Tuesday. The Boston Beer Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $290.02 and a 1-year high of $1,092.80. The company has a market capitalization of $11.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.94 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $965.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $746.31.

The Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The company reported $6.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.24 by $1.27. The Boston Beer had a return on equity of 17.51% and a net margin of 9.18%. The firm had revenue of $492.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $520.93 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.27 EPS. The Boston Beer’s quarterly revenue was up 30.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Boston Beer Company, Inc. will post 13.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Guggenheim upped their price target on The Boston Beer from $977.00 to $1,142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 25th. ValuEngine downgraded The Boston Beer from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price target on The Boston Beer from $1,015.00 to $1,150.00 in a report on Friday, October 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on The Boston Beer from $790.00 to $925.00 in a report on Monday, August 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on The Boston Beer from $835.00 to $996.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $828.17.

In other The Boston Beer news, CEO David A. Burwick sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $879.55, for a total transaction of $4,397,750.00. Also, Director Cynthia A. Fisher sold 297 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $987.09, for a total value of $293,165.73. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $638,647.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 83,920 shares of company stock valued at $75,943,998 in the last three months. 29.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Boston Beer Company, Inc produces and sells alcohol beverages primarily in the United States. The company's flagship beer is Samuel Adams Boston Lager. It offers various beers, hard ciders, and hard seltzers under the Samuel Adams, Twisted Tea, Truly Hard Seltzer, Angry Orchard, Dogfish Head, Angel City, Coney Island, Concrete Beach, Wild Leaf, and Tura brand names.

