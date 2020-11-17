The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust (NYSE:GRX) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust (NYSE:GRX) was the target of a large drop in short interest in October. As of October 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,500 shares, a drop of 45.7% from the October 15th total of 4,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 43,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sandy Spring Bank bought a new stake in The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $65,000. RMB Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust in the third quarter worth $110,000. CNH Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust during the second quarter worth $136,000. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust by 8.3% in the second quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 16,900 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $170,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust by 79.1% in the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 30,303 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $313,000 after buying an additional 13,380 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE:GRX opened at $11.27 on Tuesday. The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust has a 12 month low of $6.85 and a 12 month high of $11.92. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.38.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 11th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 10th.

The Gabelli Healthcare and Wellness Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies primarily operating in the healthcare and wellness sector.

