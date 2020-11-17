The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG) Stock Holdings Increased by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG) by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,498,389 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 60,579 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.90% of The Interpublic Group of Companies worth $58,318,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its holdings in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies by 18.5% during the second quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 42,719 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $733,000 after purchasing an additional 6,680 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies by 40.4% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,219,935 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,094,000 after purchasing an additional 639,344 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV grew its holdings in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies by 79.5% during the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 214,863 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,581,000 after purchasing an additional 95,145 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies by 24.9% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,164,862 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $19,989,000 after purchasing an additional 232,178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its holdings in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies by 3.1% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 991,395 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $16,528,000 after purchasing an additional 29,385 shares during the last quarter. 98.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on IPG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on The Interpublic Group of Companies from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price objective on The Interpublic Group of Companies from $22.00 to $24.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Wolfe Research raised The Interpublic Group of Companies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $23.00 in a report on Friday, October 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on The Interpublic Group of Companies from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Moffett Nathanson raised The Interpublic Group of Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $24.00 in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.86.

IPG opened at $21.64 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.41 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.63 and a 1-year high of $25.20. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $18.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.81.

The Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The business services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. The Interpublic Group of Companies had a return on equity of 25.71% and a net margin of 6.03%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.49 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be given a $0.255 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 30th. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.71%. The Interpublic Group of Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.85%.

In other The Interpublic Group of Companies news, CEO Michael Isor Roth sold 375,466 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.32, for a total value of $8,004,935.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

About The Interpublic Group of Companies

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Integrated Agency Networks and Constituency Management Group. The company offers consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations, and specialized communications disciplines, as well as data management services.

