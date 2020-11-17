The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) Position Reduced by Aperio Group LLC

Aperio Group LLC decreased its position in shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 552,590 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,925 shares during the quarter. Aperio Group LLC’s holdings in The Kraft Heinz were worth $16,550,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Gabelli Funds LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Kraft Heinz by 3.6% in the third quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 114,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,429,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of The Kraft Heinz in the third quarter valued at $260,000. Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in shares of The Kraft Heinz by 90.6% in the third quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 58,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,761,000 after buying an additional 27,957 shares in the last quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Kraft Heinz in the third quarter valued at $6,095,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of The Kraft Heinz by 66.4% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 359,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,759,000 after buying an additional 143,384 shares in the last quarter. 58.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on KHC. BidaskClub raised shares of The Kraft Heinz from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of The Kraft Heinz from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating on shares of The Kraft Heinz in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. B. Riley raised shares of The Kraft Heinz from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of The Kraft Heinz from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.50.

The Kraft Heinz stock opened at $32.15 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 12 month low of $19.99 and a 12 month high of $36.37. The stock has a market cap of $39.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -80.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.99.

The Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $6.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.32 billion. The Kraft Heinz had a negative net margin of 1.92% and a positive return on equity of 6.80%. The Kraft Heinz’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.69 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 18th. Investors of record on Friday, November 27th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.98%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 25th. The Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.14%.

In other The Kraft Heinz news, Director Damme Alexandre Van acquired 13,849,315 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $30.38 per share, for a total transaction of $420,742,189.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Global Food Holdings Lp 3G sold 29,169,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.31, for a total transaction of $884,129,060.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

About The Kraft Heinz

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy, meals, meats and seafood, frozen and chilled foods, packaged drinking pouches, appetizers, refreshment beverages, coffee, nuts and salted snacks, infant and nutrition products, and other grocery products, as well as desserts, dressings, toppings, and baking.

