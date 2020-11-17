The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) Shares Sold by Gamco Investors INC. ET AL

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL trimmed its stake in shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) by 2.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 126,140 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,515 shares during the quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in The Kraft Heinz were worth $3,778,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of KHC. Provident Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Kraft Heinz in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Glassman Wealth Services increased its position in The Kraft Heinz by 28.5% during the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. increased its position in The Kraft Heinz by 27.4% during the second quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 1,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Rock Creek Group LP increased its position in The Kraft Heinz by 30.9% during the third quarter. Rock Creek Group LP now owns 1,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockbridge Investment Management LCC purchased a new position in The Kraft Heinz during the second quarter worth $61,000. 58.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Damme Alexandre Van acquired 13,849,315 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $30.38 per share, for a total transaction of $420,742,189.70. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Global Food Holdings Lp 3G sold 29,169,550 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.31, for a total value of $884,129,060.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on The Kraft Heinz from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. BidaskClub upgraded The Kraft Heinz from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. DZ Bank upgraded The Kraft Heinz from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Piper Sandler upgraded The Kraft Heinz from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $30.00 to $39.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, B. Riley upgraded The Kraft Heinz from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.50.

Shares of The Kraft Heinz stock opened at $32.15 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market cap of $39.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -80.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.99. The Kraft Heinz Company has a fifty-two week low of $19.99 and a fifty-two week high of $36.37. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $31.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.07.

The Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $6.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.32 billion. The Kraft Heinz had a positive return on equity of 6.80% and a negative net margin of 1.92%. The Kraft Heinz’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.69 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.98%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 25th. The Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.14%.

The Kraft Heinz Company Profile

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy, meals, meats and seafood, frozen and chilled foods, packaged drinking pouches, appetizers, refreshment beverages, coffee, nuts and salted snacks, infant and nutrition products, and other grocery products, as well as desserts, dressings, toppings, and baking.

