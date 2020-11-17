The New Germany Fund, Inc. (NYSE:GF) Shares Acquired by Gabelli Funds LLC

Gabelli Funds LLC grew its position in The New Germany Fund, Inc. (NYSE:GF) by 1.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 279,137 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,556 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in The New Germany Fund were worth $4,712,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GF. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in The New Germany Fund by 1.7% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,153,241 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $36,346,000 after purchasing an additional 36,957 shares in the last quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC boosted its position in The New Germany Fund by 4.3% during the third quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC now owns 238,205 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,021,000 after purchasing an additional 9,870 shares in the last quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC boosted its position in The New Germany Fund by 46.1% during the second quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 199,429 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,027,000 after purchasing an additional 62,915 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CNH Partners LLC purchased a new position in The New Germany Fund during the second quarter worth approximately $163,000.

Shares of GF stock opened at $17.77 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $17.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.01. The New Germany Fund, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.24 and a 12-month high of $18.45.

About The New Germany Fund

The New Germany Fund Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by Deutsche Investment Management Americas Inc The fund is managed by Deutsche Asset Management International GmbH. It invests in the public equity markets of Germany. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

