Tortoise Essential Assets Income Term Fund (NYSE:TEAF) Short Interest Down 47.1% in October

Tortoise Essential Assets Income Term Fund (NYSE:TEAF) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 30th, there was short interest totalling 19,300 shares, a drop of 47.1% from the October 15th total of 36,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 64,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Tortoise Essential Assets Income Term Fund stock opened at $12.79 on Tuesday. Tortoise Essential Assets Income Term Fund has a fifty-two week low of $6.10 and a fifty-two week high of $17.70. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.12.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Friday, February 19th will be paid a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 18th.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of Tortoise Essential Assets Income Term Fund by 47.0% in the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 17,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after buying an additional 5,555 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Tortoise Essential Assets Income Term Fund in the 1st quarter worth about $229,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Tortoise Essential Assets Income Term Fund by 33.7% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 30,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after acquiring an additional 7,560 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Tortoise Essential Assets Income Term Fund by 102.5% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 41,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,000 after acquiring an additional 21,086 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Partnervest Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tortoise Essential Assets Income Term Fund by 122.5% in the 2nd quarter. Partnervest Advisory Services LLC now owns 41,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $466,000 after purchasing an additional 22,984 shares during the period.

Tortoise Essential Assets Income Term Fund Company Profile

Tortoise Essential Assets Income Term Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Tortoise Capital Advisors LLC It invests in equity and fixed income markets. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating in the essential asset sectors, which includes education, housing, healthcare, social and human services, power, water, energy, infrastructure, basic materials, industrial, transportation and telecommunications sectors.

