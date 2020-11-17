Trans Global Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TGGI) Short Interest Update

Trans Global Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TGGI) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in October. As of October 30th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 100.0% from the October 15th total of 706,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 42,142,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of TGGI opened at $0.00 on Tuesday. Trans Global Group has a one year low of $0.00 and a one year high of $0.00.

About Trans Global Group

Trans Global Group, Inc, a green company, through its subsidiaries, engages in renewable energy and solar energy sector. It offers products to reduce homeowner's and business' energy consumption, lower their carbon footprint, enhance the efficiency of their energy products, and reduce energy costs.

