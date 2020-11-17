TravelCenters of America LLC SR NT 8.25%2028 (NASDAQ:TANNI) Short Interest Update

TravelCenters of America LLC SR NT 8.25%2028 (NASDAQ:TANNI) saw a significant drop in short interest in October. As of October 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a drop of 79.6% from the October 15th total of 4,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

TANNI stock opened at $25.79 on Tuesday. TravelCenters of America LLC SR NT 8.25%2028 has a twelve month low of $11.18 and a twelve month high of $27.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $25.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.57.

About TravelCenters of America LLC SR NT 8.25%2028

There is no company description available for Travelcenters of America Inc

