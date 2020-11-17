Trexquant Investment LP Acquires 55,530 Shares of Tenaris S.A. (NYSE:TS)

Trexquant Investment LP increased its holdings in Tenaris S.A. (NYSE:TS) by 101.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 110,426 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 55,530 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in Tenaris were worth $1,088,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Tenaris by 131.7% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,076 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 1,180 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Tenaris during the first quarter worth $43,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in Tenaris by 143.0% during the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 5,491 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 3,231 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Tenaris by 21.4% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,768 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 1,016 shares during the period. Finally, Clarius Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tenaris during the third quarter valued at $126,000. Institutional investors own 11.95% of the company’s stock.

TS opened at $14.68 on Tuesday. Tenaris S.A. has a 52-week low of $8.86 and a 52-week high of $23.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 3.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market cap of $8.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.32 and a beta of 1.46. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $10.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.07.

Tenaris (NYSE:TS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The industrial products company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.10. Tenaris had a negative net margin of 6.91% and a positive return on equity of 2.60%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Tenaris S.A. will post -0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 23rd. Tenaris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 88.89%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Tenaris in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Tenaris from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of Tenaris in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Tenaris from $15.00 to $13.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price objective on Tenaris from $16.20 to $14.40 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.96.

Tenaris SA, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells seamless and welded steel tubular products; and provides related services for the oil and gas industry, and other industrial applications. The company offers products for oil and gas drilling operations, such as casing and tubing products, premium connections, drill pipes, coiled tubing, hot-rolled and cold-drawn seamless tubes, perforating guns, tubular and non-tubular accessories, and devices.

