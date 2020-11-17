Trexquant Investment LP Acquires Shares of 130,874 The Michaels Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIK)

Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in The Michaels Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIK) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 130,874 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,264,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC increased its position in The Michaels Companies by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC now owns 56,187 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $397,000 after purchasing an additional 7,900 shares in the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in The Michaels Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in The Michaels Companies by 3,059.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 11,690 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 11,320 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in The Michaels Companies by 344.6% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,207,475 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $29,747,000 after acquiring an additional 3,261,168 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in The Michaels Companies by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,796,351 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $12,701,000 after acquiring an additional 94,920 shares during the period.

In other The Michaels Companies news, major shareholder Blackstone Group Management L. sold 10,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.02, for a total value of $100,200,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have issued reports on MIK. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of The Michaels Companies from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet upgraded shares of The Michaels Companies from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of The Michaels Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Friday, September 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Michaels Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of The Michaels Companies from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.72.

Shares of NASDAQ MIK opened at $8.24 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of 8.67, a P/E/G ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 3.21. The Michaels Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.00 and a 12-month high of $11.70. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.50.

The Michaels Companies (NASDAQ:MIK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 3rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.38. The Michaels Companies had a net margin of 2.84% and a negative return on equity of 14.84%. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.19 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Michaels Companies, Inc. will post 1.74 EPS for the current year.

The Michaels Companies, Inc owns and operates arts and crafts specialty retail stores for hobbyist and do-it-yourself home decorators in the United States and Canada. It operates Michaels stores that offer approximately 45,000 basic and seasonal stock-keeping units (SKUs) in arts, crafts, framing, floral, and home dÃ©cor and seasonal merchandise.

