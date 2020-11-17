Trexquant Investment LP Acquires Shares of 13,943 Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY)

Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 13,943 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $1,157,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SBNY. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in Signature Bank by 166.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,025,692 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $316,184,000 after acquiring an additional 1,892,236 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Signature Bank by 44.5% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,490,699 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $373,225,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075,297 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its holdings in shares of Signature Bank by 123.9% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 340,515 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,260,000 after purchasing an additional 188,411 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Signature Bank during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $18,040,000. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Signature Bank by 1,114.2% during the 2nd quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 175,021 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $18,714,000 after purchasing an additional 160,607 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SBNY opened at $111.13 on Tuesday. Signature Bank has a 52-week low of $68.98 and a 52-week high of $148.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $85.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $97.78. The stock has a market cap of $5.95 billion, a PE ratio of 11.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.74.

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The bank reported $2.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.78 by ($0.16). Signature Bank had a return on equity of 10.74% and a net margin of 26.12%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.75 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Signature Bank will post 9.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 2nd were paid a dividend of $1.12 per share. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 30th. This is a boost from Signature Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. Signature Bank’s payout ratio is 20.63%.

SBNY has been the subject of several recent research reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Signature Bank from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Signature Bank in a report on Friday, October 9th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Signature Bank from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Wedbush cut their target price on shares of Signature Bank from $115.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Signature Bank from $140.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.40.

Signature Bank provides various business and personal banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including commercial checking accounts, money market accounts, escrow deposit accounts, cash concentration accounts, interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, certificates of deposit, time deposits, and other cash management products.

