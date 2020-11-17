Trexquant Investment LP Buys 33,289 Shares of CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG)

Trexquant Investment LP increased its holdings in shares of CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG) by 160.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 54,095 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,289 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in CarGurus were worth $1,170,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in CarGurus by 341.4% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 2,185 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in CarGurus during the second quarter worth about $80,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new stake in CarGurus during the second quarter worth about $83,000. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in CarGurus by 2,750.0% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 5,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 5,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in CarGurus during the first quarter worth about $296,000. 79.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CarGurus alerts:

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of CarGurus from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, October 12th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of CarGurus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Benchmark upped their target price on shares of CarGurus from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of CarGurus from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 target price on shares of CarGurus in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.90.

In other CarGurus news, CEO Langley Steinert sold 24,011 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.19, for a total value of $652,859.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 428,655 shares in the company, valued at $11,655,129.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Samuel Zales sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.02, for a total transaction of $200,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 263,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,590,468.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 528,702 shares of company stock valued at $12,286,825. 24.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CARG opened at $22.07 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $21.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.51. CarGurus, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.25 and a twelve month high of $40.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.05, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.86.

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.15. CarGurus had a net margin of 11.75% and a return on equity of 24.71%. The firm had revenue of $147.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $135.93 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.14 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that CarGurus, Inc. will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

CarGurus Profile

CarGurus, Inc operates an online automotive marketplace connecting buyers and sellers of new and used cars in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Germany, Italy, and Spain. The company provides consumers an online automotive marketplace where they can search for new and used car listings from its dealers, as well as sell their car in the United States marketplace.

Featured Story: Recession

Receive News & Ratings for CarGurus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CarGurus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.