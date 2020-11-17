Trexquant Investment LP Buys 54,506 Shares of Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. (NYSE:HVT)

Trexquant Investment LP lifted its holdings in shares of Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. (NYSE:HVT) by 477.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 65,931 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 54,506 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP owned about 0.35% of Haverty Furniture Companies worth $1,381,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in HVT. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Haverty Furniture Companies during the 1st quarter valued at $1,303,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Haverty Furniture Companies by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 53,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $638,000 after buying an additional 6,605 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Haverty Furniture Companies by 19.5% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 35,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,000 after buying an additional 5,801 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Haverty Furniture Companies by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 652,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,758,000 after buying an additional 63,852 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Haverty Furniture Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at $149,000. 87.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have weighed in on HVT. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Haverty Furniture Companies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, October 30th. ValuEngine raised shares of Haverty Furniture Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Sidoti raised their target price on shares of Haverty Furniture Companies from $29.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Haverty Furniture Companies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th.

Shares of NYSE HVT opened at $30.16 on Tuesday. Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.81 and a 1 year high of $30.75. The stock has a market cap of $549.27 million, a P/E ratio of 14.43 and a beta of 1.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $24.53 and a 200 day moving average of $18.94.

Haverty Furniture Companies (NYSE:HVT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.37. Haverty Furniture Companies had a net margin of 5.52% and a return on equity of 6.19%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 9th. Investors of record on Monday, November 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This is a boost from Haverty Furniture Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 20th. Haverty Furniture Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.38%.

In related news, VP Steven G. Burdette sold 3,500 shares of Haverty Furniture Companies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.50, for a total transaction of $78,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $105,592.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 7.99% of the company’s stock.

Haverty Furniture Companies Company Profile

Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of residential furniture and accessories in the United States. The company offers furniture merchandise under the Havertys brand name. It also provides custom upholstery products; and mattress product lines under the Sealy, Tempur-Pedic, Serta, Stearns & Foster, Beautyrest Black, and Scott Living names, as well as private label Skye name.

