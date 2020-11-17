Trexquant Investment LP Buys 69,099 Shares of Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI)

Trexquant Investment LP lifted its stake in Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI) by 107.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 133,672 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 69,099 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP owned approximately 0.16% of Everi worth $1,103,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC bought a new stake in Everi during the first quarter worth $29,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Everi by 97.7% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,495 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 3,209 shares during the last quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. bought a new stake in Everi during the third quarter worth $37,000. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new stake in Everi during the third quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Everi by 181.8% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,200 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.99% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Geoffrey P. Judge sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total transaction of $45,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 89,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $807,048. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP David Lucchese sold 62,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.11, for a total transaction of $694,375.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 159,834 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,775,755.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 97,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,023,225. Company insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

EVRI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Everi in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Everi from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Everi from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, October 31st. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Everi in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Everi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.43.

NYSE EVRI opened at $10.96 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $941.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.75 and a beta of 3.10. Everi Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.55 and a twelve month high of $14.88. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.49.

Everi (NYSE:EVRI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The credit services provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.17. Everi had a negative return on equity of 474.12% and a negative net margin of 21.25%. Research analysts expect that Everi Holdings Inc. will post -0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Everi Holdings Inc provides entertainment and technology solutions for the casino, interactive, and gaming industries in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Caribbean, Central America, and Asia. It operates in two segments, Games and FinTech. The company offers local and wide-area progressive gaming products, such as classic mechanical reel games, video reel games, Empire 5527, Empire Flex, Empire DCX, Empire MPX, Core HDX, and the Texan HDX; TournEvent, a slot tournament terminal and system machine; and sells player terminals, licenses, back office systems, and other related equipment.

