Trexquant Investment LP Buys New Stake in Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA)

Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 57,833 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,282,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in Axalta Coating Systems during the third quarter worth $26,000. Investors Research Corp increased its holdings in Axalta Coating Systems by 100.0% during the second quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 1,400 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Axalta Coating Systems by 58.1% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,260 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 463 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in Axalta Coating Systems during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Axalta Coating Systems during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.65% of the company’s stock.

In other Axalta Coating Systems news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc sold 534,959 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.63, for a total transaction of $12,106,122.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Steven R. Markevich sold 44,568 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $1,114,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 46,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,157,875. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AXTA opened at $28.30 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.75, a PEG ratio of 8.36 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a fifty day moving average of $25.56 and a 200 day moving average of $23.31. Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $12.92 and a fifty-two week high of $31.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a current ratio of 2.68.

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $949.44 million. Axalta Coating Systems had a net margin of 2.49% and a return on equity of 20.51%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on AXTA shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Axalta Coating Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Axalta Coating Systems from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.17.

Axalta Coating Systems Company Profile

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes high performance coatings systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Transportation Coatings. The company offers water and solvent borne products and systems used to refinish damaged vehicles for independent body shops, multi-shop operators, and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) dealership body shops.

