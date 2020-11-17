Trexquant Investment LP Decreases Position in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF)

Trexquant Investment LP lessened its holdings in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) by 53.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,845 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 21,698 shares during the quarter. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in Raymond James were worth $1,371,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of RJF. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Raymond James by 29.2% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,132,535 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $215,613,000 after buying an additional 708,196 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Raymond James by 75.5% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 739,170 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,877,000 after buying an additional 318,072 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Raymond James in the second quarter worth about $15,732,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in shares of Raymond James by 212.0% during the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 288,747 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,009,000 after purchasing an additional 196,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC raised its holdings in shares of Raymond James by 719.3% during the second quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 164,158 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,299,000 after purchasing an additional 144,121 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.31% of the company’s stock.

RJF has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet raised shares of Raymond James from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, September 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Raymond James from $91.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Raymond James from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Raymond James from $86.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Raymond James from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Raymond James currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.14.

In other Raymond James news, CEO Paul D. Allison sold 4,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.07, for a total value of $323,990.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 28,914 shares in the company, valued at $2,257,315.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Thomas A. James sold 47,448 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.74, for a total transaction of $4,115,639.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 10.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE RJF opened at $87.71 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $78.41 and a 200 day moving average of $72.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.19 and a beta of 1.33. Raymond James has a 12-month low of $54.21 and a 12-month high of $102.45.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.45. Raymond James had a net margin of 10.75% and a return on equity of 13.04%. Sell-side analysts predict that Raymond James will post 5.68 EPS for the current year.

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

