Trexquant Investment LP Has $1.08 Million Position in Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB)

Trexquant Investment LP lifted its holdings in shares of Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB) by 194.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,293 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,751 shares during the quarter. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in Blackbaud were worth $1,077,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its position in Blackbaud by 255.9% in the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 573 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in Blackbaud in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $128,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in Blackbaud by 87.1% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,438 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 1,135 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Blackbaud by 52.0% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,529 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 865 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in Blackbaud in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $176,000. 99.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BLKB stock opened at $52.30 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $54.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.78. The company has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 111.28, a P/E/G ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 1.17. Blackbaud, Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.22 and a twelve month high of $85.54.

Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The technology company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.35. Blackbaud had a return on equity of 17.03% and a net margin of 2.49%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Blackbaud, Inc. will post 1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Blackbaud in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Stephens assumed coverage on Blackbaud in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. BidaskClub lowered Blackbaud from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Blackbaud from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Blackbaud presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.67.

Blackbaud Profile

Blackbaud, Inc provides cloud software solutions to nonprofits, foundations, companies, education institutions, healthcare organizations, and individual change agents in the United States and internationally. The company offers fundraising and relationship management solutions and services, including Blackbaud Raiser's Edge NXT, Blackbaud CRM, Blackbaud eTapestry, Blackbaud TeamRaiser, everydayhero, Blackbaud Peer-to-Peer Fundraising, and Blackbaud Guided Fundraising and Blackbaud Volunteer Network Fundraising; and marketing and engagement solutions, such as Blackbaud Luminate Online, Blackbaud Online Express, Blackbaud Attentive.ly, and Blackbaud School Website System.

