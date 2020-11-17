Trexquant Investment LP Has $1.38 Million Holdings in Sleep Number Co. (NASDAQ:SNBR)

Trexquant Investment LP increased its holdings in Sleep Number Co. (NASDAQ:SNBR) by 117.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 28,142 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,175 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP owned about 0.10% of Sleep Number worth $1,376,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SNBR. KBC Group NV boosted its stake in shares of Sleep Number by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 4,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in Sleep Number by 4.1% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 10,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $495,000 after buying an additional 395 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC grew its position in Sleep Number by 6.7% during the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 8,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,000 after buying an additional 563 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Sleep Number by 28.5% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Sleep Number by 10.1% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $453,000 after buying an additional 850 shares during the period. 96.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SNBR opened at $70.69 on Tuesday. Sleep Number Co. has a 12-month low of $15.27 and a 12-month high of $72.00. The firm has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 2.16. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $60.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.67.

Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The company reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.73. The firm had revenue of $531.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $515.82 million. Sleep Number had a negative return on equity of 70.15% and a net margin of 5.89%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.94 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Sleep Number Co. will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on SNBR shares. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Sleep Number from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Sleep Number from $31.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Sleep Number from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Sleep Number from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sleep Number from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Sleep Number has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.83.

In related news, SVP Joseph Hunter Saklad sold 14,374 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.15, for a total transaction of $922,092.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 67,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,334,872.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Shelly Radue Ibach sold 42,534 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.69, for a total value of $2,836,592.46. Insiders have sold 72,291 shares of company stock worth $4,741,704 in the last quarter. 6.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Sleep Number Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides sleep solutions and services in the United States. The company designs, manufactures, markets, retails, and services beds, pillows, sheets, and other bedding product under the Sleep Number name. It also offers adjustable bases under the FlextFit name; temperature-balancing products, including DualTemp layer; SleepIQ Kids k2 beds for kids; and smart beds under the Sleep Number 360 brand name.

