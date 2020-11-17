Trexquant Investment LP Increases Stock Holdings in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NYSE:AEP)

Trexquant Investment LP lifted its stake in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NYSE:AEP) by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,535 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 303 shares during the quarter. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $1,188,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in AEP. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 278.0% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 378 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the period. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC purchased a new stake in shares of American Electric Power during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Weaver Consulting Group raised its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 75.6% during the 2nd quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 418 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 131.2% during the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 497 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 282 shares during the period. Finally, Balentine LLC increased its holdings in American Electric Power by 48.5% during the 2nd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 661 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.16% of the company’s stock.

Get American Electric Power alerts:

In other news, EVP Paul Chodak III sold 2,024 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.67, for a total value of $183,516.08. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $596,608.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AEP opened at $89.21 on Tuesday. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $65.14 and a 12-month high of $104.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.17, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $89.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $83.79.

American Electric Power (NYSE:AEP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The utilities provider reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.03. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.24% and a net margin of 12.56%. The company had revenue of $4.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.46 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 4.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 10th will be given a dividend of $0.74 per share. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 9th. This is a positive change from American Electric Power’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. American Electric Power’s payout ratio is 69.81%.

AEP has been the topic of several analyst reports. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on American Electric Power from $96.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. Wolfe Research restated a “peer perform” rating on shares of American Electric Power in a report on Monday. TheStreet upgraded American Electric Power from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on American Electric Power from $99.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on American Electric Power from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. American Electric Power has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.19.

American Electric Power Profile

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

Featured Article: What is the definition of a trade war?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NYSE:AEP).

Receive News & Ratings for American Electric Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Electric Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.