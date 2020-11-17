Trexquant Investment LP Lowers Holdings in NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA)

Trexquant Investment LP trimmed its position in NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA) by 12.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 22,523 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 3,208 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in NuVasive were worth $1,094,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC grew its position in NuVasive by 4,146.1% in the 2nd quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC now owns 9,821,223 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $566,813,000 after buying an additional 9,589,922 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in NuVasive by 7.7% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,042,305 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $58,014,000 after acquiring an additional 74,101 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in NuVasive by 3.6% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 758,724 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $42,230,000 after acquiring an additional 26,035 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in NuVasive by 1.3% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 484,761 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $26,982,000 after acquiring an additional 6,061 shares during the period. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in NuVasive in the second quarter valued at $25,956,000.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on NUVA shares. Canaccord Genuity downgraded NuVasive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $68.00 to $52.00 in a report on Friday, October 30th. BTIG Research downgraded NuVasive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. BidaskClub downgraded NuVasive from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. SVB Leerink cut their price target on NuVasive from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 price target on shares of NuVasive in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. NuVasive currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.06.

NUVA opened at $45.57 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -207.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.38. The business has a 50-day moving average of $49.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.70. NuVasive, Inc. has a 12 month low of $28.55 and a 12 month high of $81.91.

NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The medical device company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.31. NuVasive had a positive return on equity of 8.00% and a negative net margin of 0.84%. The business had revenue of $295.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $257.70 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.59 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that NuVasive, Inc. will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current year.

NuVasive, Inc, a medical device company, develops and markets minimally disruptive surgical products and procedurally integrated solutions for spine surgery. Its products focus on applications for spine fusion surgery, including ancillary products and services used to aid in the surgical procedure. The company's principal products include Maximum Access Surgery, a minimally disruptive surgical platform, which includes its software-driven nerve detection and avoidance systems, and intraoperative monitoring (IOM) services and support; MaXcess, an integrated split-blade retractor system; and various specialized implants and biologics.

