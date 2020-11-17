Trexquant Investment LP Purchases New Shares in Avnet, Inc. (NYSE:AVT)

Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of Avnet, Inc. (NYSE:AVT) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 47,207 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,220,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AVT. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Avnet in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,080,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Avnet in the first quarter valued at $121,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Avnet by 28.6% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 44,139 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,231,000 after purchasing an additional 9,804 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Avnet by 33.9% in the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 70,459 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,965,000 after purchasing an additional 17,857 shares during the period. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC grew its position in shares of Avnet by 1.7% in the second quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 24,442 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $682,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Avnet alerts:

A number of research firms have issued reports on AVT. TheStreet raised Avnet from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. Longbow Research raised Avnet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Avnet from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on Avnet from $44.00 to $35.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.33.

NYSE:AVT opened at $29.85 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $27.11 and a 200-day moving average of $27.39. Avnet, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.85 and a 52 week high of $43.00.

Avnet (NYSE:AVT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The technology company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.24.

Avnet Company Profile

Avnet, Inc, a technology solutions company, markets, sells, and distributes electronic components. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Components and Farnell. The Electronic Components segment markets, sells, and distributes semiconductors; interconnect, passive, and electromechanical devices; and other integrated components from electronic component manufacturers.

Further Reading: The benefits and drawbacks of dollar cost averaging

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avnet, Inc. (NYSE:AVT).

Receive News & Ratings for Avnet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avnet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.