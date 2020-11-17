Trexquant Investment LP Sells 6,717 Shares of Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN)

Trexquant Investment LP trimmed its position in Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN) by 45.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,046 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 6,717 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in Repligen were worth $1,187,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Repligen by 48.1% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. acquired a new stake in Repligen during the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Repligen during the 2nd quarter worth $49,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Repligen by 87.9% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 419 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the period. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Repligen in the 3rd quarter valued at about $59,000. 97.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Thomas F. Ryan, Jr. sold 934 shares of Repligen stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.73, for a total transaction of $175,339.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,398 shares in the company, valued at $450,176.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Nicolas Barthelemy sold 1,214 shares of Repligen stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.51, for a total value of $237,349.14. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $283,489.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 48,204 shares of company stock valued at $7,270,964 in the last quarter. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

RGEN has been the topic of several recent research reports. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Repligen in a research note on Monday, November 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on Repligen from $151.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 24th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Repligen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $145.40.

Shares of NASDAQ RGEN opened at $195.37 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 336.85, a PEG ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a 50-day moving average of $174.00 and a 200-day moving average of $144.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 15.48 and a quick ratio of 13.90. Repligen Co. has a fifty-two week low of $78.41 and a fifty-two week high of $212.55.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.12. Repligen had a return on equity of 5.93% and a net margin of 10.23%. The company had revenue of $94.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.45 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.26 EPS. Repligen’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Repligen Co. will post 1.28 EPS for the current year.

About Repligen

Repligen Corporation develops and commercializes bioprocessing technologies and systems that are used in biological drug manufacturing process in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It offers Protein A ligands that are the binding components of Protein A affinity chromatography resins; and cell culture growth factor products.

