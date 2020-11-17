Trexquant Investment LP Takes Position in Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK)

Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 68,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,200,000. Trexquant Investment LP owned 0.06% of Upwork at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in UPWK. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Upwork during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Upwork in the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in shares of Upwork in the 3rd quarter worth about $52,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Upwork by 291.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of Upwork by 82.0% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 6,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 2,928 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.16% of the company’s stock.

In other Upwork news, CEO Hayden Brown sold 30,558 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.17, for a total value of $463,564.86. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 383,614 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,819,424.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Eric Gilpin sold 90,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.49, for a total transaction of $2,564,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 42,606 shares in the company, valued at $1,213,844.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 135,626 shares of company stock worth $3,382,847 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 25.30% of the company’s stock.

UPWK opened at $33.08 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $21.58 and a 200 day moving average of $15.64. The company has a market cap of $4.04 billion, a PE ratio of -127.23 and a beta of 1.56. Upwork Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.14 and a 12 month high of $33.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $88.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.44 million. Upwork had a negative net margin of 8.91% and a negative return on equity of 11.18%. Upwork’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.02 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Upwork Inc. will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on UPWK. ValuEngine lowered shares of Upwork from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Upwork from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $17.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of Upwork from $20.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. BidaskClub raised shares of Upwork from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, BTIG Research increased their target price on shares of Upwork from $19.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.13.

Upwork Inc operates an online talent marketplace that enables businesses (clients) to find and work with various independent professionals and agencies (freelancers) in the United States, India, the Philippines, and internationally. The company's platform provides access to talent with approximately 8,000 skills across approximately 70 categories, including content marketing, customer service, data science and analytics, graphic design, mobile development, sales, and web development.

