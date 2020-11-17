Tricon Residential (OTCMKTS:TCNGF) Price Target Increased to $13.00 by Analysts at Canaccord Genuity

Tricon Residential (OTCMKTS:TCNGF) had its target price upped by Canaccord Genuity from $12.50 to $13.00 in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Tricon Residential from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Tricon Residential from $11.50 to $12.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, August 31st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Tricon Residential from $11.00 to $12.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Tricon Residential from $12.50 to $13.50 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Tricon Residential from $13.50 to $14.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $13.36.

OTCMKTS TCNGF opened at $8.50 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $8.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.31. Tricon Residential has a 52 week low of $4.72 and a 52 week high of $9.02.

Tricon Residential Company Profile

Tricon Capital Group Inc is a principal investor and asset manager primarily focused on rental housing in North America. The firm invests in a portfolio of single-family rental homes, multi-family rental apartments and for-sale housing assets, and manages third-party capital in connection with its investments.

