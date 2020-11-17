Tricon Residential (OTCMKTS:TCNGF) Price Target Raised to $14.50 at Stifel Nicolaus

Tricon Residential (OTCMKTS:TCNGF) had its target price boosted by Stifel Nicolaus from $13.50 to $14.50 in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the stock.

TCNGF has been the topic of several other reports. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Tricon Residential from $12.00 to $12.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 28th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Tricon Residential from $12.00 to $12.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, August 28th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Tricon Residential from $11.50 to $12.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, August 31st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Tricon Residential from $11.00 to $12.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Tricon Residential from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $13.36.

OTCMKTS:TCNGF opened at $8.50 on Friday. Tricon Residential has a 52 week low of $4.72 and a 52 week high of $9.02. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $8.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.31.

Tricon Residential Company Profile

Tricon Capital Group Inc is a principal investor and asset manager primarily focused on rental housing in North America. The firm invests in a portfolio of single-family rental homes, multi-family rental apartments and for-sale housing assets, and manages third-party capital in connection with its investments.

