Trilogy Metals (TMQ) vs. Its Competitors Head to Head Review

Trilogy Metals (NYSE: TMQ) is one of 102 publicly-traded companies in the “Gold & silver ores” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare Trilogy Metals to similar companies based on the strength of its risk, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation and dividends.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

32.7% of Trilogy Metals shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 26.6% of shares of all “Gold & silver ores” companies are held by institutional investors. 9.6% of Trilogy Metals shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 8.1% of shares of all “Gold & silver ores” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Trilogy Metals and its peers revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Trilogy Metals N/A -$27.91 million -8.14 Trilogy Metals Competitors $1.10 billion $90.11 million 41.17

Trilogy Metals’ peers have higher revenue and earnings than Trilogy Metals. Trilogy Metals is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Risk & Volatility

Trilogy Metals has a beta of 1.46, indicating that its stock price is 46% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Trilogy Metals’ peers have a beta of 1.16, indicating that their average stock price is 16% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Trilogy Metals and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Trilogy Metals 0 1 0 0 2.00 Trilogy Metals Competitors 738 2845 2653 96 2.33

Trilogy Metals currently has a consensus target price of $3.00, suggesting a potential upside of 75.44%. As a group, “Gold & silver ores” companies have a potential upside of 30.05%. Given Trilogy Metals’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Trilogy Metals is more favorable than its peers.

Profitability

This table compares Trilogy Metals and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Trilogy Metals N/A 13.44% 12.61% Trilogy Metals Competitors -22.80% -12.40% -0.80%

Summary

Trilogy Metals beats its peers on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

Trilogy Metals Company Profile

Trilogy Metals Inc., a base metals exploration company, explores for and develops mineral properties in the United States. It principally holds interests in the Upper Kobuk mineral projects that include the Arctic copper-zinc-lead-gold-silver project and Bornite carbonate-hosted copper project covering an area of approximately 426,690 acres located in the Ambler mining district in Northwest Alaska. The company was formerly known as NovaCopper Inc. and changed its name to Trilogy Metals Inc. in September 2016. Trilogy Metals Inc. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

