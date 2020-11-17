Tuesday Morning Co. (OTCMKTS:TUESQ) Short Interest Down 62.2% in October

Tuesday Morning Co. (OTCMKTS:TUESQ) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 30th, there was short interest totalling 120,600 shares, a drop of 62.2% from the October 15th total of 319,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 912,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS TUESQ opened at $1.03 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $48.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.11 and a beta of 0.79. Tuesday Morning has a 52-week low of $0.11 and a 52-week high of $1.92.

About Tuesday Morning

Tuesday Morning Corporation operates as an off-price retailer in the United States. The company offers various products, such as upscale home textiles, home furnishings, housewares, gourmet food products, pet supplies, bath and body products, toys, and seasonal dÃ©cor products. As of June 30, 2020, it operated approximately 685 stores in 39 states.

