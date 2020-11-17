Ultra Electronics Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:UEHPF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Ultra Electronics Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:UEHPF) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in October. As of October 30th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 50.0% from the October 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

OTCMKTS UEHPF opened at $32.31 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $32.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.88. Ultra Electronics has a 52 week low of $32.31 and a 52 week high of $32.31.

Ultra Electronics Company Profile

Ultra Electronics Holdings plc, provides application-engineered bespoke solutions in the defense and aerospace, security and cyber, transport, and energy markets. It offers command and sonar systems; maritime systems; ocean systems; and electronic system solutions across surface and sub-surface platforms.

