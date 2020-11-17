Utz Brands (NYSE:UTZ) Receives “Buy” Rating from Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer restated their buy rating on shares of Utz Brands (NYSE:UTZ) in a research report released on Monday morning, AR Network reports. They currently have a $24.00 target price on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. DA Davidson raised their target price on Utz Brands from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Utz Brands in a research note on Friday, September 25th. They issued a neutral rating and a $18.50 target price on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on Utz Brands in a research note on Friday, September 18th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler raised Utz Brands from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $22.13.

Get Utz Brands alerts:

UTZ opened at $18.92 on Monday. Utz Brands has a 12 month low of $9.84 and a 12 month high of $19.35. The business has a 50-day moving average of $17.67.

Utz Brands (NYSE:UTZ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.15. As a group, research analysts expect that Utz Brands will post 0.39 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Bank & Trust bought a new stake in Utz Brands during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $65,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Utz Brands in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $84,000. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Utz Brands in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $93,000. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Utz Brands in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $132,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Utz Brands in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $161,000. 58.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Utz Brands

Utz Brands, Inc manufacturers, markets, and distributes snacking products in the United States. It offers a range of salty snacks, including potato chips, pretzels, cheese snacks, veggie snacks, pork skins, pub/party mixes, and other snacks under the Utz, Zapp's, Golden Flake, Good Health, Boulder Canyon, Hawaiian, and TORTIYAHS brands.

Featured Article: How to Use a Moving Average for Trading



Receive News & Ratings for Utz Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Utz Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.